WEBINAR | What the hydrogen economy holds for SA’s black entrepreneurs

As climate change and a focus on sustainability propels the search for new approaches to energy, a South African economy where hydrogen becomes the main fuel to replace carbon-emitting combustibles like petrol and diesel will provide a new driver for opportunity, particularly for black entrepreneurs.

Globally, the detrimental effect of climate change is gaining increased focus as the economic fallout of non-compliance with the international Paris Agreement becomes clearer. Banks and many investment institutions are no longer providing financial backing to businesses that continue to make investments in fossil fuels.

With the upcoming meeting of world leaders at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow from October 31, pressure is mounting for countries to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability by reducing their reliance on non-renewable energy sources. As such, we can expect to see many conversations permeated by mention of an organic element that holds promise in solving the global warming crisis — hydrogen.