Offshore investing: building your wealth

While SA and the JSE continue to struggle, economies around the world are beginning to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

At a recent BDFM Investment Dialogues webinar in partnership with Brenthurst Wealth, financial experts explored key global trends influencing how and where to invest. They also pinpointed the industries emerging as front-runners from the pandemic.

Offshore investing: unpatriotic or common sense?

Magnus Heystek, co-founder, director and investment strategist at Brenthurst Wealth, made a powerful case for investing your money overseas.

“If you’d invested your capital offshore on March 20 2020, with the rand trading at its weakest levels ever, you would still have managed to beat the local market,” he said.

“The JSE is the 20th largest stock exchange in the world. We have been overtaken by smaller stock exchanges like Tehran and Taiwan. SA has lost 250 listed companies since 2000. There are now almost the same number of listings as before 1994. If you compare the JSE with emerging markets, we are stone last. The real growth does not happen in SA.”

But can the average South African afford to invest offshore?

“You can invest in an offshore asset with as little as R500,” he said. “With a bit more money, you can buy a global ETF (exchange traded fund). Price is not really a factor; it’s understanding what you’re investing in. My children have built nice nest eggs with small but regular investments in those offshore instruments and now have investment exposure to companies such as Google, Apple and Facebook.”