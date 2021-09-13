The value of financial advice, and the changing role of advisers

The first in a series of BDFM Investment Dialogues Live, in partnership with the JSE, held on September 7, focused on the changing role of financial advisers and the growth of exchange traded funds.

Given the variety of investment options on offer, financial advice is more valuable than ever before, said Adèle Hattingh, JSE business development and exchange traded products manager.

The role of the financial adviser changed in the past 18 months, moving from personal engagement to one that is now largely virtual, said Francis Marais, head of Glacier Research at Sanlam. Some advisers have adapted to this new way of working very well, while others have been less successful. On the positive side, advisers are more accessible to their clients than before.

The pandemic revealed the stark reality that the majority of people don’t have sufficient savings to tide them over when their source of income dries up. Similarly, very few people reaching retirement can afford to retire. Covid has changed the way many people view their savings and investments, said Anelisa Balfour, portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group, adding that there remains a significant need for financial advice.