Retirement summit: planning for an exciting chapter

PPS, a diversified financial services provider focusing on graduate professionals, recently hosted the PPS Retirement Summit to highlight that, with proper planning, retirement can be the start of an exciting new chapter in people’s lives.

Louis Fourie, one of the first recipients of Beeld’s Economist of the Year award and the co-founder of the Logic Filter, explained the 10 habits of financial freedom necessary for a stress-free retirement.

The trademarks of an independent investment portfolio, revealed Fourie, include assets that appreciate in value without requiring you to do any work for it; and investments through regulated funds that are well diversified and clinically priced by a dynamic market. He also cautioned to avoid sentiment or speculation and to ensure that all assets are tradable, income-friendly and do not involve any gearing mechanisms.

One of the key risks in retirement is longevity and outliving the funding you have created in your formal employment years. Other risks include inflation, consumption and market risks.

“Living longer and providing for what could be three or more decades requires an active pre-retirement and post-retirement life plan anchored in professional advice and management,” said Linda Sherlock, PPS executive head of wealth advisory and business development.