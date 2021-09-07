Making supply chains inclusive and transformative

Do female entrepreneurs have the same opportunities to access supply chains as men? The panel at the recent Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogues came up with suggestions on how to make supply chains inclusive and transformative.

Before women start a business or enter a boardroom, they fight against sexism, discrimination, cultural stereotypes and social bias. “Growing up, I was always told that women should exist under the leadership of a man,” says Michal Pillay, a senior manager of supplier diversity at Absa. “Now I know that this is one of the barriers that women aspiring for leadership positions face in our society.”

Fetola GM Chantal de Kock faced similar discrimination growing up in the Cape Flats, an environment that is harsh on women. “I come from a family where the majority of male figures were gangsters. I knew from a young age that women were not seen as leaders,” she says.

The panel said women can relate to the challenges of leadership positions and will come up with innovative solutions.

“In the business environment, I noticed that it’s typical for men to discuss business ventures on the golf course or in bars,” says Kgatile Nkala, the executive manager of corporate services for the Transport and Education Training Authority (TETA). This puts women at a disadvantage and there is a need to create inclusive spaces for men and women to discuss business.

To address this challenge, Nkala and her team hosted business dialogues in community halls that are easily accessible to most women. This solution came from women who overcame the challenges of working in male-dominated industries. Ageism and sexism are rife in the business world and women are excluded because of this.

Sekai Chiwandamira, the regional chapter manager at ANDE Aspen Institute, said: “At the age of 26, I was appointed as a leader in a male-dominated multinational company. Many people asked me how I did it because it was rare for a young African woman like me to be appointed in a position like this.”

To overcome the notion that it’s a “man’s world”, it’s important for women to continue breaking barriers and proving that roles should not be gender specific.

Violet Lupuwana, the founder and MD of Chumile Holdings, started her business in the male-dominated taxi industry. “I challenged the status quo because the transport sector makes billions of rand and I didn’t understand why I could not be part of it,” says Lupuwana.