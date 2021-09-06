PODCAST | Study shows only one-in-five business owners in SA are women

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the progress, or lack thereof, of women-led businesses in SA.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa, head of public affairs and communications at the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation.

Thefoundation invests in the growth of business owners in SA through a range of programmes, encompassing mentorship, academic curricula and fundraising, among others.

Mthethwa says a lot of progress has been made to get more women into entrepreneurship over the decades. However, more work still needs to be done to create an equitable playing field that ultimately grows the economy.

According to Allan Gray's data, currently only 19.4% of business owners in SA are women.

