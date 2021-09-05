Register for The Africa Debate to hear leaders’ plans for the continent

Business and investment platform Invest Africa’s flagship event, The Africa Debate, returns virtually from September 14 to 16 this year, bringing together business leaders and policymakers from across the continent to discuss the most pressing social and economic issues Africa faces today.

Amid warnings of the dangers of a two-track recovery, The Africa Debate will provide a platform to amplify the continent’s priorities for economic transformation and ensure it is not left behind in the so-called “Great Reset”.

While richer nations have forged ahead with vaccine rollouts, Africa, with 17% of the world population, has received less than 2% of doses. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation; Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention; and Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the African department of the International Monetary Fund, will discuss how multilateral institutions can support a return to growth across the continent.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and newly elected Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema will also lend their voices to the discussions, highlighting their respective governments’ strategies for economic development.

Strong collaboration between the private and public sectors is more important than ever as Africa seeks to build back better after the Covid-19 pandemic. The Africa Debate regularly creates a springboard for constructive dialogue between the continent’s business leaders, international investors and governments.

Absa Group, Vodafone, Moody’s, KPMG, Aon, Olam, Alterra Capital, Ninety One and Google are among those taking part in the debates this year.

The decisions made in the next months will define Africa for years to come. Join The Africa Debate from September 14 to 16 to have your say.