FREE TO READ | Business Day Commercial Property

Almost from the very beginning of lockdown last year, the commercial real estate sector has undergone massive disruption.

However, we’ve also seen incredible innovation and growth within the e-commerce sector, which means growth for warehousing businesses, and the strengthening of co-working opportunities as the work-from-home concept has become a reality for many.

Technology use within this space has never been more exciting as business owners reimagine how to bring their portfolios to potential tenants and investors.

Experts agree that innovation, future-proofing and a new way to do business is here to stay.

Raina Julies

