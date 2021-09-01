FREE TO READ | Business Day Safety

Business

The science of safety is multifaceted, with each industry or business requiring such guidelines facing its own set of challenges

01 September 2021
In this issue of Safety, we take a closer look at the various technologies, including dashcams, AI and telematics, that play a key role in increasing road and driver safety.

We also tackle the issues around water safety, outlining that it is really about better wastewater management, particularly to ensure an adequate supply of water in the future.

Sappi provides deep insight into the complex and unique risks inherent to forestry. We examine the challenges faced, the training provided, and the shift to a behaviour-based safety culture.

Finally, for all the many dangers facing employees at a mine, perhaps the most insidious and risky threat is that of simple fatigue — Anglo American explains what it is doing to eliminate fatigue-based accidents.

As we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, there is no doubt that safety remains the watchword, but there is a lot more to it than simply following Covid-19 guidelines — wherever you work and whatever you do, always practice “safety first”.

Rodney Weidemann

 

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.