Digital skills will give small suppliers a seat at the table

The rapid advancement of digital technology is exponentially widening the divide between the digitally advanced and those without any digital skills. This leaves millions of small suppliers at risk of being left behind, frustrating the vision of a transformed, economically empowered and equal society.

Catherine Wijnberg of Fetola, growth specialists in the supplier development sector, observes: “The digital divide is real and growing. It needs to be tackled if we are to deliver transformation in the supply chain and enable small suppliers to survive into this new future.”

Evidence from Africa indicates that the dearth of top-level IT skills, fear, lack of access to technology and language barriers are widening the gap.

Successful SA entrepreneur Audrey Mothupi, CEO and self-proclaimed “chief hustler” of Systemic Logic, has grown her business rapidly using the power of partnerships, building networks and accessing lasting relationships across the ecosystem. She believes in the power of confidence: “If an entrepreneur is brave enough to start a business, they can be brave enough to transition into the digital economy.”

In SA and beyond, large companies acknowledge their long-term responsibilities to work with suppliers to establish policies and provide solutions that close the growing digital gap. Constraints that challenge their efforts with small emerging suppliers include affordability, low literacy, infrastructure and lack of finance.

Listen to the podcast below | Bridging the digital divide