Supplier development dialogue tackles future of jobs in SA

With SA facing the quadruple threat of low economic growth, critically high youth unemployment, the Covid-19 pandemic and a workforce that is largely unprepared for the rapid explosion of the digital age, the question of jobs has to be tackled with urgency.

This was a key theme of the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Digital Dialogue webinar, where a panel tackled the pressing topic of the future of jobs in SA.

Vusi Fele of Absa asked: “Where will social cohesion and social instability go if we don’t tackle this problem?”

Africa’s fast-growing youth population is largely unemployed, and lacks adequate skills of the right kind — which means that we have to respond with a changed approach if we are to build a healthy social fabric.

A transformed society requires growth-ready small suppliers. Panellist and entrepreneur Mathapelo Montsho of Why Cook questioned the SME sectors’ readiness to survive further major disruptions, and highlighted the alarming lack of skills to solve complex problems and a need for reskilling for a future-fit workforce.