FutureProof event tackles complex topic of seamless customer access

In an unpredictable and rapidly changing world, consumers are increasingly needing and expecting to access products and services seamlessly and consistently through different channels and touchpoints.

The question of how organisations are tackling this complex demand was the subject of the most recent FutureProof event with Dimension Data, in association with Business Day.

In the banking industry, just as in other industries, the added challenge to this demand is the need to anticipate consumers’ evolving behaviour and how the economic factors shaping the world are affecting consumers.

Retail banks, in particular, are very cognisant of the need to adapt their operating structures, adopt new workforce models and align technology in a highly accelerated manner.

Ciko Thomas, Nedbank's group managing executive for retail and business banking noted that the pandemic has prompted and helped the bank accelerate improvements and innovation in the business in general and customer experience in particular.

Technological advances have been one of the biggest enablers of convenience both for the bank’s customers and employees. He went on to explain that technology is at the heart of everything they do. Nedbank recently announced it was introducing a hybrid workforce model which will see a portion of sta­ff working from the office or branch, a portion who will work remotely and another cohort who will follow a blended approach.

Another innovation from Nedbank has been the introduction of the QR Code cash withdrawal feature onATMs. This feature was developed in response to customers wanting to be safe from possible Covid-19 surface infection. It allows a customer to capture a QR code on the ATM screen and have money dispensed without having to physically touch the ATM.

According to the NTT 2020 Global Customer Experience Benchmarking Report, customer experience is a key strategic and growth driver for modern businesses. The report comprises responses from 1,020 respondents across 13 industry sectors, and is drawn from 79 countries in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.