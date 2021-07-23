Business

FREE | Read the July 2021 edition of Business Law & Tax

How to handle staff who will not wear masks, the effect of vaccinations on group risk cover costs, and whether Popia gives employers a right to read employee emails

23 July 2021 - 13:14
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV/BUSINESS DAY

In this edition, the enactment of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) extends the scope of vigilance to chatbots and, in some cases, memes and photos too, while a Popia compliance checklist is offered.

A long overdue cybercrime law has also come into being, and we examination the ramifications. Also, a recent policy paper reveals how crypto asset service providers will be subjected to regulatory oversight. 

As home “offices” have burgeoned in the time of the pandemic, don't be too quick to apply for a tax deduction for short-term gain. It may come back to bite you, especially further down the line when you want to sell your home.

We see that China's tough stance on Australian wines may have provided a gap for other producers. However, caution must be exercised when it comes to trademarks — China's regulations make it easier for malicious players to make unauthorised use of them. On the other hand, European trademark developments help to inform SA because of the similarities in legislation, and we consider those.

 

Click below to page through the full edition (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.