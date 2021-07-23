FREE | Read the July 2021 edition of Business Law & Tax

In this edition, the enactment of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) extends the scope of vigilance to chatbots and, in some cases, memes and photos too, while a Popia compliance checklist is offered.

A long overdue cybercrime law has also come into being, and we examination the ramifications. Also, a recent policy paper reveals how crypto asset service providers will be subjected to regulatory oversight.

As home “offices” have burgeoned in the time of the pandemic, don't be too quick to apply for a tax deduction for short-term gain. It may come back to bite you, especially further down the line when you want to sell your home.

We see that China's tough stance on Australian wines may have provided a gap for other producers. However, caution must be exercised when it comes to trademarks — China's regulations make it easier for malicious players to make unauthorised use of them. On the other hand, European trademark developments help to inform SA because of the similarities in legislation, and we consider those.

