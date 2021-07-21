Business

FREE | A lesson in ambitious strategy and inspired leadership

Register now for a discussion around Absa's remarkable reset, presented by BD Dialogues and Unisa SBL

21 July 2021 - 15:26
Picture: 123RF/popba
Picture: 123RF/popba

The leadership story of Absa’s retail and business banking division in the last three years during the “fixed phase, back to basics” period is remarkable.

The division, led by CEO Arrie Rautenbach and his deputy, Bongiwe Gangeni, demonstrates how the key components of colleagues, customers and accountability are imperative to transform an organisation.

 In 2018, Absa embarked on an ambitious venture to double its share of banking revenues in Africa to 12%, while divesting from Barclays. How did Absa manage to achieve this goal? What challenges were faced and overcome and what learning can we take from this inspirational, yet practical, example of leadership, within an African context?

Join us at our next Business Day Dialogues LIVE, in partnership with the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership (Unisa SBL). Broadcast journalist Joanne Joseph will be moderating a fascinating discussion as we delve deeper into the success of the Absa reset strategy. Participants are:

  • Peet Venter, professor of strategy at Unisa’s Graduate School of Business Leadership; and
  • Arrie Rautenbach, CEO: retail and business banking SA, and Unisa SBL alumnus.

Date: July 27 2021

Time: 09h00

To register for this FREE online discussion click here.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Sticking to Maria Ramos’s strategy pays dividends for Absa, analysts say

Bank of America’s Bankole Ubogu and Alastair Ryan expect  average earnings growth of 14% over the next three years
Companies
1 month ago

Absa delays financing policy on mining, oil and gas by six months

The bank is now expected to deliver the key policy document by the end of 2021
Companies
1 month ago

Optimising organisational leadership in SA

Many local organisations that have adopted Western traditions battle with the concept of leadership in an African context
Business
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FUTUREPROOF | Digital transformation and customer ...
Business
2.
Technology for agility is needed as SA businesses ...
Business
3.
Entries now open for 2021 Absa Business Day ...
Business
4.
Securing your business through digital ...
Business
5.
Woolworths releases interim financial results for ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.