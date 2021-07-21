FREE | A lesson in ambitious strategy and inspired leadership

The leadership story of Absa’s retail and business banking division in the last three years during the “fixed phase, back to basics” period is remarkable.

The division, led by CEO Arrie Rautenbach and his deputy, Bongiwe Gangeni, demonstrates how the key components of colleagues, customers and accountability are imperative to transform an organisation.

In 2018, Absa embarked on an ambitious venture to double its share of banking revenues in Africa to 12%, while divesting from Barclays. How did Absa manage to achieve this goal? What challenges were faced and overcome and what learning can we take from this inspirational, yet practical, example of leadership, within an African context?

Join us at our next Business Day Dialogues LIVE, in partnership with the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership (Unisa SBL). Broadcast journalist Joanne Joseph will be moderating a fascinating discussion as we delve deeper into the success of the Absa reset strategy. Participants are:

, professor of strategy at Unisa’s Graduate School of Business Leadership; and Arrie Rautenbach, CEO: retail and business banking SA, and Unisa SBL alumnus.

Date: July 27 2021

Time: 09h00

