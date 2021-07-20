FUTUREPROOF | Digital transformation and customer experience in the new world

More than 80% of organisations acknowledge that superior customer experience can offer a competitive edge, especially as digital technologies, and advancements in AI and analytics, increasingly take centre stage in uncovering valuable insights from customers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that many customers have had to access products and services remotely and, as such, had to be engaged virtually. Whether they are shopping, banking or paying bills, customers not only expect to be able to reach service providers through a variety of channels and touchpoints, but they also expect their experiences to be seamless, consistent and personalised across channels.

As a result, it has become more complex and challenging for businesses to keep up with and understand their customers’ journeys. More successful companies are doing a better job at managing customer communication, engagement and experience as more avenues for contact become available. Already, customers have come to expect a truly hybrid experience that is seamless, consistent and personalised.

To build true engagement with these customers, organisations must address the demands of in-person service and digital convenience through a hybrid customer experience model. Dimension Data, through its Intelligent Customer Experience team, has built and implemented solutions that have helped businesses exceed customer expectations, strengthen brand loyalty and grow businesses in many sectors.

Business leaders need to adopt the right tools and technologies not only to enable a hybrid customer experience delivery but also to bridge the gaps across operational silos and complex processes which restrict its effectiveness.

The backdrop for this second edition of FutureProof are the insights from the 2020 CX Benchmarking Report from Dimension Data’s parent company, NTT. The findings of the 2020 Report comprise responses from 1,020 respondents representing 13 industry sectors, and are drawn from 79 countries from five regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.