Consumer sentiment a tale of two SAs
Confidence returns in better-off households but the poor despair
04 July 2021 - 00:06
SA’s household finances are recovering quite rapidly from the damage done by the Covid crisis — but the latest economic data highlights just how unequal this is, with low-income earners hit much harder than better-off households.
And though economists are still quite bullish about prospects for this year's economic growth, the sharp surge in Covid cases and the latest level 4 restrictions could put a damper on growth and confidence levels, especially if the vaccine rollout doesn’t speed up sooner rather than later...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now