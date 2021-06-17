Business

FREE TO READ | Youth Day's lingering legacy

As we seek to develop young people to prepare them for a digitised world and economy, we remember the sacrifices that came before

17 June 2021 - 15:20
BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

In this edition of Youth Day, we look at some of the issues facing young people and what can be done about them.

We take a closer look at the impact that skills development has on preparing young people for an increasingly competitive jobs market, especially in a digitised world and economy.

It is also important to remember where we come from as a country and to honour the genesis of Youth Day, born out of the massacre of hundreds of young people who were merely protesting being taught in Afrikaans in Soweto in 1976.

We owe it to those young people to make SA a successful country, so that their sacrifices, and the sacrifices of many others, would not have been in vain.

We investigate just how prepared our next generation is for the challenges and opportunities of 4IR technology as it is rolled out, and what to do to get our young people employed. The youth is the demographic hardest hit in the pandemic's jobs bloodbath.

Youth education programmes and development will help in the goal of young people not only becoming workers but helping to develop the economy.

 Other entities, like Tiger Brands and the SA National Defence Force, are focused on projects in support of providing  food security across a range of spheres, including universities and in local communities.

Ryland Fisher

 

Read the full report published on June 15 with Business Day below (click to zoom in or go full-screen for easy reading): 

