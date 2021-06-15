FREE WEBINAR | Digital transformation and customer experience in the new world

Customer experience is a top priority for most C-suite individuals, and the pandemic and acceleration of digital business transformation has made managing customer experience even more important.

Up to 81.6% of organisations acknowledge that customer experience offers a competitive edge, with new and existing technologies like AI and analytics taking centre stage in uncovering insights from customers.

What will disrupt our future? Digital focus was not only for digital natives but to everyone, everyone across the globe was affected by Covid-19. Moving to digital has affected everyone moving from physical to digital as well. The ones that are prepared for virtual, virtual network, virtual experience, will make it — CXBR Benchmarking report.

But as we move to a virtual future it is key the human touch is not ignored or forgotten.

Whether they are shopping, banking, or paying bills, consumers not only expect to be able to reach service providers on a number of touchpoints — through physical to digital and even social avenues — but they also want their experiences to be seamless, consistent, and personalised across channels.

It has become more complex and challenging for businesses to understand their customers’ journeys and manage their communications and experiences as more avenues for engagement and communication become available. Already, consumers have come to expect a truly hybrid experience that is seamless, consistent, and personalised.

To build true engagement with these customers, organisations must address the demands of in-person service and digital convenience through a hybrid customer experience model.

Business leaders need to adopt the right tools and technologies not only to enable a hybrid customer experience delivery but also to bridge the gaps across operational silos and complex processes which restrict its effectiveness.

The series of FutureProof virtual sessions brings industry leaders together to share insights and practices that promote business readiness for an unpredictable future.