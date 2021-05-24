PODCAST | Operating a business successfully in the digital economy

That shift in how the economy functions was part of the rationale for their recent study into the ways in which businesses can become “future ready”.

Mzimba says the study involved close to 2,000 businesses, examining trends and traits for success in a changing economy. “You need to get to the future, ahead of your customers, and be ready to greet them when they arrive,” he says, referencing Marc Benioff, CEO of US-based cloud computing and customer relationship management company, Salesforce.

Mzimba says companies that embraced new practices and technology before the pandemic began are now well positioned to navigate the current crisis while sustaining their business operations and continuing to meet new customer demands

According to their findings, Vodacom says “future ready” businesses are that have: a positive attitude to change; open to new technology; have clear steps towards business transformation; have detailed strategies; are up to date with trends; and adaptable.

The discussion focuses on the activities of Vodacom Business and its performance in the last financial year; an overview of their new report on the readiness of business to trade in a digital economy; highlights from the study; the growing power of consumers; investment in technology; and advice for businesses looking to take advantage of the trends.

