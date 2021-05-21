Sakhumnotho marks its 20th year as a Pan-African equity investor

Sakhumnotho celebrates its 20th anniversary as a world-class Pan-African investment corporation this year. Looking back on the challenges Sakhumnotho has had to overcome to become a dynamic, versatile 20 year old, it has witnessed every economic crisis that the 21st century has offered up so far, and some of those have been cataclysmic. Not to mention a global pandemic thrown into the mix for good measure.

Sakhumnotho believes the secret to its success and longevity lies in the fact that it is built for change. “A business can’t be built for success unless it's first built for change,” says Sakhumnotho chair professor Sipho Mseleku. In a world that seems to seek out chaos and thrives on change, agility is its greatest asset.

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson once said: “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.” Sakhumnotho believes its agility and flexibility has enabled it to roll with the punches, land a few of its own, and punch well above its weight. The fact that the company has gone 20 years without a knockdown, is proof that what it’s doing is not just working – it’s winning.

Sakhumnotho calls it “the advantage in an agile economy.” Agility means harnessing change, not just reacting to it. And focus means sharpening your vision, not narrowing your view. It’s that philosophy, attitude and approach to everything Sakhumnotho does that has kept the company going and growing for two decades – and many more to come.

Over the past two decades, Sakhumnotho has participated in a range of transactions on its own and with other consortium groups, worth in excess of R20bn. The organisation is well established as a BEE long-term investor in a diverse portfolio of companies across multiple industries, including mining, energy, financial services, property and more.

Sakhumnotho has the flexibility to navigate ever-changing economies, and thus create growth through diversity. That’s why its focusing on diversifying its sectors, markets and regions. The broader and more diverse its range of clients, projects and investments are, the more versatile, dynamic and flexible it continues to become.

This article was paid for by Sakhumnotho.