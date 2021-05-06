FREE TO READ | May 2021 issue of Commercial Property

Technology is having an impact on a changing landscape within the property sector.

Experts share that Covid-19 has placed greater emphasis on the “health” of a property. What this means is that there are now several software innovations to help manage property portfolios more efficiently.

These innovations are not done in isolation. Trends forecasters and building design specialists say that the reimagining of commercial spaces is now more imperative than ever. John Jack, CEO of Galetti Corporate, says “the industry needs a perspective shift. We need to start looking at offices with the goal of experience rather than functionality.”

These shifts in thinking and managing portfolios within the commercial real estate sector are not necessarily groundbreaking or seismic shifts, but they are essential for the continued survival and growth of the sector.

Raina Julies