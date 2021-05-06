Business

FREE TO READ | May 2021 issue of Commercial Property

A call for a shift in perspective within the sector

06 May 2021 - 12:17
New approaches are needed, and are being implemented, for the changing commercial property market landscape. Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY
New approaches are needed, and are being implemented, for the changing commercial property market landscape. Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY

Technology is having an impact on a changing landscape within the property sector.

Experts share that Covid-19 has placed greater emphasis on the “health” of a property. What this means is that there are now several software innovations to help manage property portfolios more efficiently.

These innovations are not done in isolation. Trends forecasters and building design specialists say that the reimagining of commercial spaces is now more imperative than ever. John Jack, CEO of Galetti Corporate, says “the industry needs a perspective shift. We need to start looking at offices with the goal of experience rather than functionality.”

These shifts in thinking and managing portfolios within the commercial real estate sector are not necessarily groundbreaking or seismic shifts, but they are essential for the continued survival and growth of the sector.

Raina Julies

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Developer Gateway Real Estate Africa has $500m pipeline of projects

Company has completed $400m of work in Africa with new projects such as specialist hospitals and corporate accommodation lined up
Companies
1 day ago

Back to the office, anyone?

A year after corporates left the office, many are now planning their return — but this time tenants will call the shots
Features
1 week ago

PIC appoints independent joint venture to dispose of 70 GEPF properties

SPONSORED | Real estate services firms JLL and the Empact Group will oversee the sale of properties to the private sector
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
What does corporate SA score for BBBEE?
Business
2.
Q&A: What is the maximum interest on arrear ...
Business
3.
FREE TO READ | How accessibility to health care ...
Business
4.
Travel expenses: what to claim for and how it’s ...
Business
5.
Shared value benefits firms and society
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.