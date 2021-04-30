SA's success in slowing the Covid-19 outbreak brings opportunities for SMMEs

SA’s move back to alert level 1 of lockdown has brought about positivity from an economic perspective, giving businesses an opportunity to start to recover. Socially, there are now fewer restrictions on the freedom of movement, improving the morale of many people and possibly reversing some of the job losses reported throughout 2020.

Being at this level of lockdown is proof that SA has done well to help fight the battle, but the war is not over as many of the risks associated with the pandemic remain, with the looming potential of a third wave.

A snapshot of the response to the pandemic

A year ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of Covid-19. SA was praised around the world for the strict measures taken to protect its citizens. These measures meant that only essential services could operate, placing significant strain on many South Africans and the economy.

Along with the nationwide lockdown came the announcement of The Solidarity Fund, a public benefit organisation created to help South Africans in the fight against Covid-19 by contributing to national health and humanitarian relief efforts.

An economic response plan was also formulated, and measures put in place to mitigate the expected negative financial consequences of the pandemic. This included additional grants such as the basic income grant and support from UIF to about 2.5-million employees. The plan also included the provision of loans, grants and debt-restructuring to SMMEs totalling more than R500m.

On the monetary front, the SA Reserve Bank supported the economy by reducing the repo interest rate and taking other measures to improve liquidity in the economy.

Some financial service providers offered their clients assistance through relief measures such as fee waivers and loan guarantees. These measures aimed to assist South Africans who were negatively affected by the lockdown.

The impact of the pandemic on SMMEs

The pandemic and consequent lockdowns had an impact on the turnover of many businesses, particularly SMMEs. These businesses experienced a significant reduction in turnover starting in April 2020, when the country was in the strictest lockdown level and when most economic activity across the country had stopped. As the measures eased in the months thereafter, increased economic activity resulted in improved turnover for many.

Yoco is a technology company that provides payment tools to more than 80,000 SA SMMEs. Data from the company shows how the turnover increased as the economy reopened and moved to less stringent lockdown levels. This can be seen in the graph below illustrating the average turnover index across the three largest metropolitan areas across the country.