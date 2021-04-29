FREE TO READ: April 2021 issue of Business Day Safety

Safety has never been more top-of-mind for people and businesses, and while Covid-19 remains a key concern, it is not the only safety issue facing industries today.

Take the construction industry, where injuries — everything from the obvious cuts, wounds and broken bones to the little-known issue of suspension trauma — continue to cost man-hours and money. The mining sector is another dangerous workplace, but Kumba Iron Ore has a plan that doesn’t merely focus on accident prevention, but instead aims to eliminate fatalities entirely.

When it comes to road safety, it seems laws are not enough to change attitudes among drivers, so perhaps the time has come instead for more effective enforcement of existing laws. We also look at how technology can play a role in helping long-distance truckers stay safe from both criminal and natural elements.

Of course, no publication on safety would be complete without at least taking a look at some of those sectors deeply impacted by the pandemic, such as occupational health and safety. This hardly appears to find its way onto the radar of SMEs, while large enterprises’ strategies have also had to change following a massive increase in remote working.

We also take a look at the food and beverage sector, and how it has dealt with and implemented measures to handle the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, as well as the necessity for regular food service audits.

Finally, in the healthcare arena, a recent technological innovation, combined with rapid antigen testing, opens up the possibility of many hard-hit industries such as the travel, tourism, entertainment and sports sectors being able to resume a level of normal business operations again soon.

Remember that in today’s trying times, whatever industry you are in and whatever you do, safety should be at the forefront of any decision you make.

Therefore, stay healthy, stay safe, and don’t forget to mask up and socially distance.

Rod Weidemann