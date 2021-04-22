Business

PODCAST | Covid-19 highlights the importance of continuous learning within organisations

22 April 2021 - 09:38 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/OSTAPENKO
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the importance of continuous learning in organisations.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy to discuss the issues.

Gullan says G&G Advocacy is a platform that was created to help corporates develop effective learning programmes for their staff. It was born out of G&G Digital, a digital, social media and public relations agency based in Johannesburg.

Gullan, an advocate for continuous learning and upskilling, says the Advocacy unit was created after noticing the lack of skills development in a number of corporate firms.

He says businesses that make e-learning a priority will be well-positioned for future disruptions in their industry. “In 2020, many businesses didn’t have the right solutions to provide much-needed training to their teams. Their inability to pivot to digital training solutions resulted in severe delays in skills development and knowledge transfer. This skills deficit had a significant impact on business.”

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Technology is a long-term solution that, when deployed correctly, can significantly address the skills gap, across all levels, in an organisation, says Gullan.

By implementing learning and training through an e-learning solution, businesses can address their most common concerns, including: budget constraints; lack of employee time to participate in training; lack of employee participation and knowledge retention; lack of appropriate training technology; and lack of accurate reporting, data and detailed insights.

The discussion focuses on the importance of continuous learning by employees in corporate SA; the responsibility of companies in ensuring their people have access to learning tools; technology as an enabler for further learning; and the challenges people face when it comes to putting together an effective learning programme for staff.

