PODCAST | Covid-19 highlights the importance of continuous learning within organisations

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the importance of continuous learning in organisations.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy to discuss the issues.

Gullan says G&G Advocacy is a platform that was created to help corporates develop effective learning programmes for their staff. It was born out of G&G Digital, a digital, social media and public relations agency based in Johannesburg.

