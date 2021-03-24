WEBINAR | Optimising organisational leadership in SA
Sociopolitical volatility, economic and financial challenges, rapid advances in technology and globalisation are placing today’s leaders under enormous pressure.
The Covid-19 pandemic has added to the weight of responsibility that rests on their shoulders. To advance the African renaissance in the face of myriad challenges, robust leadership is essential.
What does leadership within the African context entail?
Join the next Business Day Dialogue LIVE digital event in partnership with the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership (Unisa SBL), hosted by broadcast journalist Joanne Joseph in conversation with:
- Pumela Msweli: executive dean and CEO, Unisa SBL;
- Anton Grobler: area head: responsible leadership, Unisa SBL;
- Kerryn Powell: Doctor of business leadership (DBL) student Unisa SBL;
- Khumbulani Sibanda: DBL student, Unisa SBL; and
- Eben Enslin: DBL student, Unisa SBL.
Join us as we discuss leadership as a universal concept, and whether it needs to be adapted in the context of Africa.
The panel of leadership experts will focus on:
- Empirical evidence about African behavioural taxonomy;
- The notion of ubuntu leadership;
- The place for spiritual leadership; and
- The role leadership plays in driving success in SA businesses and organisations.
Event details:
Date: March 31 2021
Time: 9am
