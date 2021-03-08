Business

FREE | Read the March 2021 edition of Business Law & Tax

Corporate tax cuts, the budget speech, share repurchases, digital platforms and much more

08 March 2021 - 17:00
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY

Business Law & Tax is a monthly supplement that appears in Business Day newspaper. It is a review of developments in corporate and tax law, with a special focus on corporate and legal ethics as SA grapples with corruption busting.

In this edition, read about the lowering of SA's corporate tax rate; how the new national budget supports growth; the end of the venture capital company regime; and much more.

Click below to page through the full edition (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.