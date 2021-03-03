PODCAST | Hlayisani Growth Fund offers small business funding

The discussion centres on the rationale for creating HGF, what the main thrust will be for the fund, problems of raising capital for small businesses, the investment philosophy and thesis for HGF, and what type of businesses they are looking to invest in?

Khoza says “R350 will never be enough” to address the funding gap in SA, but this does serve as a start for them. He highlights their desire to raise more funding for investment and explains their role in assisting the management teams on the path of growth.

Van Rensburg says R200m has already been invested in seven businesses: education technology player, Snapplify; transport app, Gometro; communications platform, Wyzetalk; educator, LEAP; cloud services provider, Opennetworks; market research firm, Sudonum; and internet services provider, Ikeja. He explains their rationale for investing in these companies and the type of businesses they’re looking to grow.

A large part of the discussion focuses on helping teams to grow their businesses. While much is said about the problems entrepreneurs face in raising funds, perhaps more still needs to be said.

