FREE TO READ | Business Day Insights: Trade Finance, Feb 2021

25 February 2021 - 18:00
International trade was significantly affected as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Trading activity was muted for much of the year. What the pandemic has done, however, is highlight ways to do business differently​, with local SMMEs helping to lessen SA's reliance on imports.

WTO rules ‘hinder African free trade’

South African heading free trade area sees it as tool to industrialise
Business
4 days ago

Tariffs alone can never secure the long term health of an industry

But they can be part of a package of measures to ensure we compete with imports, and that we export wherever possible
Opinion
1 week ago

Agricultural exports soar to near record level

Large domestic output, good weather and a weak rand make SA’s farm produce more competitive in export markets
Economy
1 week ago

