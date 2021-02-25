FREE TO READ | Business Day Insights: Trade Finance, Feb 2021
25 February 2021 - 18:00
International trade was significantly affected as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Trading activity was muted for much of the year. What the pandemic has done, however, is highlight ways to do business differently, with local SMMEs helping to lessen SA's reliance on imports.
