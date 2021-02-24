Business

FNB recognised as Africa’s Most Valuable Bank Brand second year in a row

The top-performing SA brand in the 2021 Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking

24 February 2021 - 09:15
Sponsored
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Picture: SUPPLIED
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Picture: SUPPLIED

FNB has retained its position as Africa’s Most Valuable Bank Brand for the second year in a row in the 2021 Brand Finance Global 500 Banking report. With brand value of $1.3bn, FNB is the top-performing South African brand among top 200 most valuable bank brands in the world in the 2021 Brand Finance Global 500 Banking ranking.

In determining leading banks, the Brand Finance survey partly considers brand-specific revenues as a proportion of parent company revenues attributable to the brand in question and forecast those revenues by analysing historic revenues, equity analyst forecasts, and economic growth rates.

FNB’s easy digital foreign exchange rated best in SA

SPONSORED | Foreign exchange transactions by customers using digital channels has increased by 90%
Companies
1 week ago

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says, “This accolade affirms the resilience of our business to withstand the monumental challenge of a pandemic. Despite the headwinds that customers and businesses across the continent continue to face, plans to implement vaccination programmes in some countries augur well for efforts to minimise the impact of Covid on lives and livelihoods. We are energised and remain committed to continue playing an active role in all countries in which we operate.”

“In the past year our brand pushed boundaries in adding value to customers’ lives in a time of uncertainty, and this was reflected in our efforts to offer relief to individuals and business, coupled with keeping our doors open as an essential service,” says FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe. 

“Our industry-leading digital platform enabled our customers to manage their finances in the comfort of their homes and millions of our customers continued to supplement households budgets with our eBucks rewards to alleviate financial strain. All these efforts interventions are testament to our brand promise of help.”

This article was paid for by FNB.

FNB’s holistic help aims to minimise impact of pandemic on its customers

SPONSORED | FNB's efforts attest to its resilient and nimble business, says Jacques Celliers
Companies
2 weeks ago

FNB’s eBucks rewards programme is revolutionising financial services

SPONSORED | FNB eBucks is a leading multi-partner behavioural rewards programme in SA’s banking sector
Companies
3 weeks ago

FNB Life is disrupting the life insurance sector with its digitally led platform

SPONSORED | FNB customers earn up to 40% of their premiums back in eBucks
Companies
1 month ago

How to thrive financially in 2021 with FNB, SA’s best digital bank

SPONSORED | Annual survey shows FNB’s internet and app services are highly rated by consumers
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The path to building long-term resilience into ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | As budget looms, what tax hikes can be ...
Business
3.
PODCAST | Budget preview: Who holds the purse ...
Business
4.
Changing corporate purpose is set to transform ...
Business
5.
Travel expenses: what to claim for and how it’s ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.