FNB recognised as Africa’s Most Valuable Bank Brand second year in a row

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says, “This accolade affirms the resilience of our business to withstand the monumental challenge of a pandemic. Despite the headwinds that customers and businesses across the continent continue to face, plans to implement vaccination programmes in some countries augur well for efforts to minimise the impact of Covid on lives and livelihoods. We are energised and remain committed to continue playing an active role in all countries in which we operate.”

“In the past year our brand pushed boundaries in adding value to customers’ lives in a time of uncertainty, and this was reflected in our efforts to offer relief to individuals and business, coupled with keeping our doors open as an essential service,” says FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe.

“Our industry-leading digital platform enabled our customers to manage their finances in the comfort of their homes and millions of our customers continued to supplement households budgets with our eBucks rewards to alleviate financial strain. All these efforts interventions are testament to our brand promise of help.”

This article was paid for by FNB.