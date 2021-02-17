Business

FREE WEBINAR | Future-proofing SA's small business sector

Join the next Business Day Dialogue LIVE in partnership with Unisa SBL on February 23 at 9am

17 February 2021 - 13:01
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/ISMAGILOV
Picture: 123RF/ISMAGILOV

Rapid changes have been thrust onto SA’s small- and medium-sized businesses (SMMEs). If the pace of change is not matched with a determination to evolve, economic recovery may become a pipe dream.

To cope in a volatile environment, we need dynamic yet responsible business leaders to sustain the livelihoods of millions of South Africans, and to position the country as ripe for intra-African trade and investment.

With high levels of unemployment, what roles do digital skills development and innovation play, and importantly, how can SMMEs adapt?

Join broadcast journalist Joanne Joseph at the next Business Day Dialogue LIVE in partnership with Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership (Unisa SBL), on future-proofing SA’s small business sector.

Panellists:

  • Professor Pumela Msweli: executive dean and CEO, Unisa SBL
  • Professor Neha Purushottam: sustainable livelihoods, Unisa SBL
  • Morafe Tabane: intra-Africa trade & investments, Unisa SBL

 

Event details:

Date: February 23 2021
Time: 9am

>> click here to register for this FREE event >> 

 

