FREE WEBINAR | ISO standards and standardisation in education and training

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, remote working has increased, and industry adherence to standards of conformity and governance has never been more critical for maintaining productivity, efficiency, quality and sustainability.

The education and training sector has been particularly affected by the changing circumstances of learners and academic institutions during lockdown.

In this changing environment, quality of training and education still has to be assured to stakeholders and cannot be compromised. Solutions such as the implementation of “ISO 21001 — Management systems for educational organisations” can provide quality assurance nationally and globally.

Join the Business Day Dialogues LIVE in partnership with Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership (SBL) on ISO standards and standardisation: in training and education management.

Broadcast journalist Joanne Joseph will be in conversation with:

Professor Roy Ramphal, Unisa SBL and president of the Southern African Society for Quality;

Unisa SBL and president of the Southern African Society for Quality; Dr Hermogene Nsengimana, African Organisation for Standardisation secretary-general; and

African Organisation for Standardisation secretary-general; and Arti Khosla, Centre of Assessments for Excellence ( COAE) International founder and CEO — India’s first educational certification body.

Event details:

Date: Friday, February 12 2021

Time: 9am



