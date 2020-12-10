AI is leading the digital transformation strategy in finance

While the job of the company CFO is most unlikely to be threatened by artificial intelligence (AI) – they’re going to be dealing with a lot of people who do feel their employment threatened. The weight of responsibility to assuage such fears will increasingly fall squarely on the finance leader's shoulders.

There are two threads to the ‘robots won’t take jobs’ argument. One claim is that robots and other automation tools will help finance departments focus more on the human and strategic aspects of their jobs — such as engaging with fellow employees on budgets, governance issues and risk. Consequently, the accounting department is one area of a business which could potentially see an increase in jobs.

A second thread is for AI, automation and robotics to create entirely new jobs and careers, both in finance and elsewhere. While there is no doubt that automation will destroy whole sectors of repetitive-type work, it will simultaneously enable us to do new things we haven’t even thought of yet.

A report from the World Economic Forum concluded that by 2025 while machines will do more tasks than humans, the Robot Revolution or Fourth Industrial Revolution, will still create 58-million new jobs in the next five years.