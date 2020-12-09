Integrated Reporting Awards: Transparency is key to reports

Judges' comments

In the Top 40 category, Kumba Iron ore was the winner while Nedbank Group won a merit award. The judges noted that in this category, risk reporting remained a strong area with significant detail. They said most of the reports performed well in explaining their external environment and operational context, as well as providing organisational overview. Governance reporting is improving with more focus on activities that affect value creation. In the interest of conciseness and integration, many reporters in this category provided an overview of financial information with a strategic context, rather than a full set of financial statements.

The Mid Cap category was once again won by Netcare, with Pick n Pay winning the merit award. The judges were impressed with the reporting excellence of this category, noting detailed business model disclosures with an increased emphasis on the different capitals. Risk-level disclosures are starting to integrate both financial and nonfinancial issues — including linking to the implications of risks to outputs and outcomes. They also noted significant improvements in disclosing outcomes and the internal and external consequences for the capitals as a result of an organisation’s business activities and outputs.

In the Small Cap category, Sun International and Royal Bafokeng Platinum were joint winners. Overall, this category displayed a medium to high quality of reporting. Areas of strength were comprehensive and concise information of key actions taken by governing bodies; good presentation of risk identification and the management of key risks; and the inclusion of sustainable development goals.

Sea Harvest Group took top spot in the Fledgling/AltX category, while AfroCentric Investment Corporation won the merit award. According to the judges, areas of strength included clear disclosure of material matters, balanced and reliable assessment of issues that affect performance amid the Covid-19 pandemic, detailed stakeholder engagement and business models that were clearly presented.

The State-owned Company category was won by Airports Company SA. Sasria SOC received the merit award. An area of strength, said the judges, was that most companies included both nonfinancial and financial strategic objectives connected and linked to the performance section, making the strategy implementation measurable. Reports did well to disclose their key performance indicators and targets.

In the Public Sector category, the Gautrain Management Agency won a merit award.

It was Ubank’s turn to shine in the Unlisted category, and Fidelity Services Group received the merit award. Areas of strength were consistent messaging of what organisations want to achieve and what value they intend to create, as well as generally well-reported stakeholder engagement.

The NGO/NPO category was won by the Institute of Directors in SA. The National Sea Rescue Institute received a merit award. Areas of strength included generally well-reported stakeholder engagement, and reports attempted to include sections explaining capital trade-offs, noted the judge.

In the Regional category, the National Social Security Fund of Uganda was the winner, with a merit going to Eswatini Royal Insurance Corporation. Areas of strength, said the judges, were strong governance sections, business models that were clear and articulated the value creation journey adopted by the company, and a comprehensive understanding of risks and their impact. Most entrants, they said, delivered reports that were concise and easy to read.