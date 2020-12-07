Attend a fundraising bootcamp for your start-up business

Fundraising isn't easy. It's one of the first major obstacles that any aspiring entrepreneur needs to overcome. And where better to learn from than Silicon Valley?

This week, you can attend the virtual Start-Up Fundraising Bootcamp with Iddo Tal, who founded five start-ups, raised money from more than 100 investors, and sold his company to Google.

In this Zoom training series from December 11 to 14, Tal will show you how to design a pitch that attracts investors, how to pitch and, most importantly, how to get investors to say yes.

You will also learn about the four types of investor personalities; ​10 secrets for successful fundraising; and the top principles for a successful rolling closing seed round.

Tal has already trained start-ups in fundraising at Google Launchpad, Stanford Cardinal Ventures, GSVlabs and other Silicon Valley accelerators.

“Raising a seed round for my first start-up was a life-changing event for me,” he says. “We went from being two guys working from my small apartment in Tel Aviv to a team of 40 people with offices in Manhattan and Fortune 500 clients. It feels so great being funded, especially when you do it right by bringing great investors and keeping control over your company and vision. You can then hire great talent and focus on the product and growth.”

The cost per person is $77.