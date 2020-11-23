Business

PODCAST | The state of brand communication during crisis times in SA

23 November 2020 - 19:56 Mudiwa Gavaza
Leories CEO Preetesh Sewraj. Picture: SUPPLIED

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re looking at the state of brand communication during crisis times in SA.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries.

The Loeries  are an Africa and Middle East premier award that recognises creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.

The discussion begins with Sewraj giving his thoughts on the state of brand communication during crisis times in SA. He says it is a sad reality that as companies look to cut costs, one of the first items usually cut  is spending on marketing. In 2020, this is no different. As result of Covid-19, the Loeries — a non-profit organisation supported by the industry — has been negatively affected financially by the pandemic.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

The Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of fresh thinking and innovative ideas, Sewraj says. He blames a lack of innovation in the industry on reduced budgets and spending by businesses, thereby limiting creativity.

Sewraj discusses the history of the Loeries, shifts in brand communication for both businesses and consumers, the role of technology for engaging with stakeholders, advertising campaigns that piqued his interest over the past year, whether companies can still afford to not invest in strategic communications services and his outlook for the industry in the coming year.

The discussion ends with Sewraj saying there is still room for traditional media platforms such as print and radio in an increasingly digitalised world where marketing budgets are being transferred to social media and online adverting in greater amounts each year.

