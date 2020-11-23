PODCAST | The state of brand communication during crisis times in SA

The Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of fresh thinking and innovative ideas, Sewraj says. He blames a lack of innovation in the industry on reduced budgets and spending by businesses, thereby limiting creativity.

Sewraj discusses the history of the Loeries, shifts in brand communication for both businesses and consumers, the role of technology for engaging with stakeholders, advertising campaigns that piqued his interest over the past year, whether companies can still afford to not invest in strategic communications services and his outlook for the industry in the coming year.

The discussion ends with Sewraj saying there is still room for traditional media platforms such as print and radio in an increasingly digitalised world where marketing budgets are being transferred to social media and online adverting in greater amounts each year.

