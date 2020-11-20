Business

FREE WEBINAR | How to digitally enable and transform your business

Join the Business Day Focus 4.0 discussion on November 26 at 9.30am

20 November 2020 - 09:38
Join the Business Day Focus 4.0 discussion on November 26 2020 at 9.30am. Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

The Covid-19 lockdown forced thousands of businesses to evaluate their product offerings, business models and systems. Running manual processes with paper-based transactions are becoming less feasible when employees are working remotely, and when customers are choosing to shop online.

Join Business Day Focus 4.0 with Joanne Joseph, Casper de Villiers (SVP: data, compliance and shared services operations at Clickatell), Kevin Craig Mortimer (CEO at Triple 4) and Alison Jacobson (The Field Institute director) as a panel of experts look at how digital transformation can enable organisations to innovate, enhance business performance and improve customer experience, using the power of digital technology.

Date: November 26 2020
Time: 9.30 — 10.30am

Click here to register for this FREE event>>>

 

