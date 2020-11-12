Complex paperwork can stymie cross-border trade

Exporters face many of the same complex legal challenges as importers as well as a documentary process that is not always conducive to encouraging cross-border trade, says Ronnie van Rooyen, associate director for Customs & Global Trade at Deloitte.

He uses the example of a trader who has to prepare a customs declaration based on a sales transaction and invoice before export. “In practice, most traders only finalise the transaction and issue the invoice after the goods have been handed over to the carrier who is responsible to export the goods. As a result, traders are burdened by customs paperwork given that customs legislation requires vouchers of correction need to be done should the customs export value change.”

For a trader to zero-rate a supply of goods, using for example, an “F” Incoterm, the goods must be exported by the foreign buyer or its represented SA agent. Even though the foreign buyer is not located in SA, the Customs Act requires the foreign buyer register as an exporter and also be represented by a registered SA agent.

This, says Van Rooyen, does little to encourage trade, given foreign buyers may be reluctant to do business with an SA trader if they need to register with the customs authority to buy the goods on a VAT zero-rating basis.

A process of reviewing SA’s customs regulations has been under way since 2003. To date there has been significant revision of the Customs Control and Duty Acts — changes which have yet to be implemented — while the Excise Duty Bill is being completed.

The new legislation, explains Van Rooyen, is part of the World Customs Organisation’s drive to modernise customs while improving customs supply chain visibility to include requirements such as the implementation of advance cargo reporting.