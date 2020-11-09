Empower your sales teams with unified communications by locally developed Telviva One

The need for companies to deliver secure and scalable communications and collaboration solutions, tools, and applications has seen significant growth in the worldwide unified communications (UC) market in recent months. Research by the Industrial Development Corporation of SA shows that global UC and collaboration revenue grew by 12.4% from the first to second quarter of 2020 to hit $11.5bn.

As organisations across industry sectors have had to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives since March, interest in leveraging UC to maintain business operations has been at an all-time high. Awareness of the technology has grown, where management now views it as more than a nice-to-have, but a business-critical value proposition to empower employees, and specifically sales teams, to perform optimally irrespective of where they are working from.

Gartner defines UC as the combination of multiple enterprise communications channels, such as voice, video, personal and team messaging, voicemail, and content sharing. These UC products and services can also be integrated with networks and systems, IT business applications, and consumer applications and devices. Essentially, it boils down to UC being a platform that integrates voice, video and chat.

Communications done differently

Of course, UC brings with it many business benefits.

Given the current market environment where many organisations are planning to shift employees to remote work permanently, UC enables distributed teams to collaborate effectively in an environment that integrates all their communication tools with relevant information at their fingertips.

And because UC is a cloud-based solution, it delivers the scalability and agility to meet business requirements in real-time. This ensures the company can easily (and cost-effectively) deliver on the needs of its salespeople to make data-driven decisions outside the traditional office environment. Just consider the potential of linking messaging, data sharing, and conferencing from a variety of devices to rapidly deliver on customer requests.

According to a recent PwC survey, most CFOs believe work flexibility is vital to preparing for future events of disruption. Using UC as a foundation, migrating more workflows to the cloud and empowering employees to work away from the office, organisations can mitigate the risk of a second wave or any other work-from-home disasters.

Delivering on Telviva One

Since its development was fast-tracked to make it available as a free add-on to customers during the lockdown, the Telviva One UC platform has become SA’s largest cloud call community. It enables organisations to provide employees with a more effective way of communicating when working remotely by liberating users from their desk phones. Ultimately, the platform empowers staff to work anywhere, from any device, with multiple and robust channels of communication available to them around the clock.

As the lockdown restrictions have eased, Telviva has consolidated PBX services into Telviva One, which is now available in two flavours.

Telviva One Essentials includes:

feature-rich cloud PBX;

fixed-line extension;

mobile extensions; and

webphone

Telviva One Premium is available until December 31 for R159 per user and includes:

Telviva One Essentials;

video conferencing;

calendar and contact integration into Microsoft and Google; and

individual and group chat tool.

Sales advantage

While Telviva One can assist any employee become more productive, it's the sales teams that can capitalise the most out of a UC environment. Having an integrated virtual meeting and workspace facilitates a hassle-free transition between the likes of voice, video and chat. This delivers on a completely collaborative team experience where the sales force can provide functional updates on targets and potential leads.

This will also result in fostering knowledge-sharing between team members resulting in improved performance, productivity, and even customer retention. When people are in direct contact with one another through the UC environment that provides all relevant information, they can be more focused in reaching their objectives.

This unified way of working helps build stronger relationships between team members and a better understanding of the sales leads. A UC environment enables better customer relationship management to deliver a higher conversion rate that comes with increased insights on stakeholder requirements and the ability to provide real-time feedback to management in this regard.

A UC environment also means that salespeople are always reachable by clients. No longer is there an “out of office” response or long-ringing phone calls. Instead, the salesperson can immediately deal with a customer or provide an automated response if they otherwise engaged. This direct line of communication means improved customer service resulting in a better experience thanks to more enhanced sales engagements.

With Telviva One, you can future-proof your communications environment by seamlessly integrating voice, video, and chat for a comprehensive sales experience.

