City of Ekurhuleni’s water and sanitation dept pivotal to its vision to become an economic hub

Municipalities are judged by their ability to deliver services of a high quality, consistently. The City of Ekurhuleni’s water and sanitation department sees itself as an enabler of business success and as pivotal to the city’s vision to become an economic hub of choice.

Water, sanitation and energy MMC Tiisetso Nketle, echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to investing in infrastructure noting that the quality of infrastructure directly affects economic growth potential and the ability of businesses to engage in profitable enterprise. The city adopted an ambitious programme to upgrade, replace and construct water infrastructure.

Committing to an uninterrupted supply backed by healthy infrastructure and regular and speedy maintenance makes a good business case for potential investors and businesses.

At a webinar held to engage with business, water and sanitation HOD Mduduzi Shabangu showcased the city’s Aqua Leap projects. These include the upgrading of water pipes, the extension of the water pipe system, construction of 35 new reservoirs and water pump stations and upgrades, extensions and replacements on the sewer system.

Another important pillar is strengthening revenue collection. The city is doing this through the consolidation of bulk water meters. A number of large consumers are situated on multiple erfs and thus have more than one meter. Of the 22,360 active water meters registered to businesses the city has targeted 12,543 properties with more than 1,000 having been investigated and more than 500 completed. The expected completion date is June 2023.

This consolidation process aims to provide accurate and easy meter reading to mitigate water loss and prevent financial losses. This reduces the administrative burden on businesses of having to track several bills.

The city is also getting tough on producers of industrial effluent. Shabangu reported 90.59% compliance among registered effluent producers. To get to 100% compliance the city has intensified monitoring and is calling on companies to apply for and renew their permits to avoid penalties.

Stakeholders in the water sector weighed in raising critical issues arising from Shabangu’s presentations.

On revenue collection, Andrew Knox asked, “If the city can't recover enough service charges from residents to cover the cost of services, what makes the city think that a private company involvement will be able to turn this around?"

Noting the progress on the roll out of infrastructure projects Sugan Naicker asked: “How is the planning of these projects being tracked, monitored and managed? How are budgets and expenditure of projects managed? And how are you reporting on this information? Where is this information coming from?”

Others raised concerns about the inclusion of small businesses in projects, securing of infrastructure from theft and damage and efficiencies regarding maintenance, connection of new businesses and stakeholder relations.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic hardship, the city has a lot to do to show it's up to the task of providing consistent and quality services. Sustaining the momentum of its infrastructure rollout is crucial to building confidence.

