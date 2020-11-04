FREE | Mining, transport in focus in 2020 edition of Business Day Safety

Health and safety have never been more important concepts than now. With a pandemic sweeping the globe, industries of all kinds are preoccupied with how best to protect employees from the disease and how to ensure everyone’s safety.

With Covid-19 in mind, in this edition of Business Day Safety we look at the mining sector and how it has ensured the health of its employees, and the measures used to ensure that all workers come to “Zero Harm”.

Mining is not the only sector where employees are at risk from the virus. During level-one lockdown, some airports are opening for international flights - and these venues, filled as they are with staff and passengers, are likely to become Covid-19 hotspots.

In this issue, we look at the measures and technologies being instituted by the Airports Company SA to keep all parties safe.

Of course, there is far more to safety than worrying about a deadly virus, and we report on some of the major safety issues in the road and automotive space.

This includes the controversial Aarto legislation – will it actually improve road safety or is it just another way for traffic departments to make money? We also look at how technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things can improve long-distance driver safety.