WEBINAR | Why scenario planning is essential to ensuring business sustainability
02 November 2020 - 14:52
During Covid-19 unpredictability is a key challenge. Operating a business in this environment CFO’s must be equipped with better decision-making processes, insights and information to successfully maintain liquidity while uncovering new avenues for profit. Business leaders in finance can offer an indispensable lifeline to secure financial stability in these uncertain times.
Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE, in partnership with Oracle presents this executive webinar to examine the benefits of effective and strategic scenario planning by the finance function to help prepare for the unexpected.
Speakers and panel members:
- Lynette Ntuli – moderator
- Wayne Heather – director: EPM product marketing, Oracle
- Kartik Jayaram – senior partner and East Africa regional leader, McKinsey & Company
- Kimberly Ellison-Taylor – executive director, finance thought leadership, ERP EPM product marketing, Oracle
Event details:
Date: Thursday, November 12 2020
Time: 1pm – 2pm
Cost: Free
