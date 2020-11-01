Business Cape Town's economy is well placed for recovery BL PREMIUM

It has been a devastating year for the world. The economic, social and health impacts wrought by the global Covid-19 pandemic will reverberate for years to come.

In Cape Town, the city had just emerged from an incredibly difficult 2019, with stakeholders and investors having to cope with the aftermath of the 2018 drought and subsequent water crisis, continuing load-shedding and a tough economic climate.