WEBINAR | Make cloud technology your must-have for the 'next' normal in business
Register for Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE, in partnership with Oracle, on November 4 at 9.30am
29 October 2020 - 12:14
As working from home becomes our new normal, chief technology officers are asking: how do we securely extend our business platforms and tools to employees located far beyond the traditional workplace?
Enterprises will sink or swim by their ability to adapt to this changing paradigm. This has made cloud technology a must-have for successful digital transformation and being prepared for the "next normal".
Join Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE and Oracle for a thought-provoking webinar on efficient cloud migration, with data security and operational resilience driving the conversation.
Speakers and panel members:
- Arthur Goldstuck – moderator
- Niral Patel – MD, Oracle
- Shireen Pillay – cloud sales leader, Oracle
- Farouk Bhabha – head of information technology, Hollard
- Johan Pretorius – GM: enterprise performance management, MTN
Event details:
Date: Wednesday November 4 2020
Time: 9.30am–10.30 am
Cost: Free
