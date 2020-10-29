Business

WEBINAR | Make cloud technology your must-have for the 'next' normal in business

Register for Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE, in partnership with Oracle, on November 4 at 9.30am

29 October 2020 - 12:14
Image: Picture: 123RF/MAX KABAKOV

As working from home becomes our new normal, chief technology officers are asking: how do we securely extend our business platforms and tools to employees located far beyond the traditional workplace?

Enterprises will sink or swim by their ability to adapt to this changing paradigm. This has made cloud technology a must-have for successful digital transformation and being prepared for the "next normal".  

Join Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE and Oracle for a thought-provoking webinar on efficient cloud migration, with data security and operational resilience driving the conversation.

Speakers and panel members:

  • Arthur Goldstuck – moderator
  • Niral Patel – MD, Oracle
  • Shireen Pillay – cloud sales leader, Oracle
  • Farouk Bhabha – head of information technology, Hollard
  • Johan Pretorius – GM: enterprise performance management, MTN

Event details:

Date: Wednesday November 4 2020
Time: 9.30am–10.30 am
Cost: Free

To register, click here >>

 

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

The future of work

The automation and digitisation of the workforce has accelerated, partly due to Covid-19, but new jobs are coming and may be more accessible than you ...
Features
8 hours ago

Microsoft to build new data centres in Greece worth $1bn

‘We have the sun, now we also have the Cloud,’ says Greek prime minister’s economic adviser
Companies
3 weeks ago

Digital innovation no longer up in the clouds

Covid-19 has accelerated technological advances and brought the future nearer, writes William Mzimba
Opinion
1 month ago

WATCH: Covid-19 blows in the cloud

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how the pandemic has pushed cloud computing to the forefront
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Revenue enhancement innovation in the City of ...
Business
2.
Biggest takeouts from the sixth annual Directors ...
Business
3.
Here’s why 9 out 10 CFOs aren’t worried AI will ...
Business
4.
The role of big tech and SMEs in SA’s post ...
Business
5.
Four key lessons from Covid-19 on starting your ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.