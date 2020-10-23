Revenue enhancement innovation in the City of Ekurhuleni

The City of Ekurhuleni in partnership with Business Day recently hosted a webinar, moderated by Dominique Gaobepe. The discussion was on revenue enhancement, investment opportunities and avenues available to businesses within the city.

The webinar kicked off with a presentation highlighting the City of Ekurhuleni as a city to live, play and invest, a city of the future. Executive mayor Mzwandile Masina, pointed out that while manufacturing is a big and thriving industry that continues to give the city its competitive edge, new ideas are needed to change the face of the city and boost revenue.

MMC for finance, ICT and economic development: Doctor Xhakaza provided background on the different income sources for the city, the challenges they are faced with and their revenue boosting efforts.

The city may not have all the capabilities to achieve its vision but it can create an enabling environment to get the support that is needed.

Group CFO Kagiso Lerutla pointed out that the city suffered a loss of revenue due to the Covid -19 pandemic as they were not able to make collections, which affected service delivery. Two of the key outputs of the revenue innovation strategy are to maximise revenue on current streams and look at new revenue streams hence the fast tracking of this strategy to set development back on course.

Head of department of strategy Anathi Zithumane, said the city has a 2055 growth and strategy development vision. Partnering with business is critical to fulfilling the vision. Zithumane said the department will make sure that the implementation of the strategy is done within the governance framework to give assurance and security for the return of the investment being called for.

Watch the full webinar below: