Why context-driven purpose is so important now

Ritesh Doshi, the CEO of Spring Valley Coffee in Kenya, said that he was initially interested in the business as it balances profit with purpose. Spring Valley adheres to fair trade principles by purchasing coffee from Kenyan suppliers for fair value.

Doshi acquired Spring Valley Coffee, Kenya’s oldest artisanal coffee roaster two years ago. The company mainly supplies coffee to restaurants and hotels, in Kenya and worldwide, and previously only had a small retail presence in a few coffee cafes.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a 90% loss of its turnover as the hospitality industry ground to a standstill. With staff members to support, the business had to adapt its offering to remain sustainable. The intention was to focus more on retail than on hospitality. Retraining and upskilling staff to become baristas and coffee roasters, and opening coffee shops selling their high-quality artisanal coffee, allowed Spring Valley to trade in new, profitable and purpose-driven ways.

Back in SA, the primary concern of Nando’s was to take care of its staff during the early stages of the pandemic and lockdown. Once this was achieved, the focus extended to the communities in which it operates, said Mike Cathie, Nando’s SA CEO.

The Covid-19 crisis, he said, has emphasised the company’s purpose: adding value to people’s lives. Nando’s has mastered the art of understanding its customers, throughout its 33 years of operation, by establishing a deep and meaningful level of engagement.

“Once you have managed to blend a meeting of minds around values, integrity and understanding you can confidently operate in any environment,” said Cathie.

The role of purpose has evolved significantly since the 1970s, said Prof Lyal White, Johannesburg Business School senior director. Purpose in a business context builds a more cohesive community. A business that builds a strong community will, in turn, enjoy more sustainable profits.

However, in Africa, business purpose must be contextually relevant, particularly when one considers the high levels of inequality found on the continent. To achieve purpose-driven community building, an understanding of the context and markets in which businesses operate is essential. “It’s never too early — or too late — for a business to develop a context driven purpose,” said White.



