PODCAST | What SA’s new digital content ‘censorship’ will mean for your business

Welcome to the second episode of our new Business Law Focus podcast, hosted by editor Evan Pickworth.

This episode is all about the highly controversial draft Films and Publications Amendment Regulations, which have led to an outcry – some have described the proposed legislation as "digital capture" endangering freedom of expression.

Pickworth asks Janet MacKenzie, a partner and head of the TMT industry group for the Johannesburg office of global law firm Baker McKenzie, why the proposed changes seem ripe for a constitutional challenge if passed in their current form.

We also discuss the effects of swathes of user-generated content being caught in the wide net cast by the proposed rules, which appear out of sync with the commercial realities of online content distribution and gaming platforms.