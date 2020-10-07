Business

FREE | Read the 2020 edition of Business Day Manufacturing

It's been a tough year but there are some positives to celebrate

07 October 2020 - 08:17
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY

In this inaugural issue of Business Day Manufacturing, we focus on the positives.

Despite the current macroeconomic challenges, SA still has a robust automotive manufacturing sector, and the government is acting to grow localisation through the revised Automotive Production and Development Programme.

We also highlight wins made in paper and packaging, and the strength of the agrochemicals sector, and share why localisation will deepen the entire manufacturing value chain.

Browse through the edition below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Business conditions in private sector hit 11-month high

And despite the PMI remaining negative, when comparing it with historical growth trends, it indicates a rise in quarterly GDP,  one economist says
Economy
1 day ago

Consol forecasts 15% drop in glass industry sales over next year

In August the company halted a project because of the ban on alcohol sales in lockdown
Companies
1 day ago

Car-part makers turn to making Covid equipment

Group of doctors, engineers and business figures use lockdown period to tackle shortage of breathing aids
Companies
2 days ago

Manufacturing conditions improve in September

But the better figure ‘could still be entirely consistent with the level of output remaining well below that recorded prior to the lockdown’
Economy
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UJ leads the 4IR teaching revolution in accounting
Business
2.
Women leading on stage at SingularityU Online ...
Business
3.
Four key lessons from Covid-19 on starting your ...
Business
4.
FREE | Read the 2020 edition of Business Day ...
Business
5.
WATCH: The 3 types of entrepreneurs explained
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.