FREE | Read the 2020 edition of Business Day Manufacturing
It's been a tough year but there are some positives to celebrate
07 October 2020 - 08:17
In this inaugural issue of Business Day Manufacturing, we focus on the positives.
Despite the current macroeconomic challenges, SA still has a robust automotive manufacturing sector, and the government is acting to grow localisation through the revised Automotive Production and Development Programme.
We also highlight wins made in paper and packaging, and the strength of the agrochemicals sector, and share why localisation will deepen the entire manufacturing value chain.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.