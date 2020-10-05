Women leading on stage at SingularityU Online Summit 2020
Women will take centre stage at the fourth annual SingularityU Summit taking place online on October 14 and 15 2020. More than 100 speakers from five different continents will present keynotes, host discussions and run workshops spanning across a variety of topics. The top women in various industries have been assembled to share their thought leadership and the latest insights to empower delegates.
The five key themes at the summit designed to help future proof Africa are exponential technologies, global grand challenges, leadership and entrepreneurship, digital marketing and SMEs (small and medium enterprises).
Petra Rees’s talk titled “How to raise geniuses” will demystify 3D printing and its applications. British amputee Tilly Lockey, known for her two robotic arms, will discuss how your mindset and positive attitude is everything when it comes to being resilient and overcoming adversity, with Adam Pantanowitz and Godfrey Nazareth. Dr Divya Chander will share new insights into brain-machine interfaces.
A panel discussion between Anu Sing, Dr Michele Ruiters and Hilda Liswani will talk on diversity in the workplace. Trends that have affected gender lines when it comes to Covid-19 in the SME sector and entrepreneurs will be discussed by Jean Chawapiwa and Edith Maphisa.
SingularityU Nordic MD, Layla Pawlak will discuss what is needed in the future in terms of robotic cloud infrastructure to handle a world of robots with Silas Adekunle. Renowned tech entrepreneur Paola Santana founder of Matternet, a drone delivery company, and now Social Glass, will present her unique approach to reinventing the way governments procure using AI and exponential technologies.
Several presentations will address current circumstances amidst the global pandemic. Molly Pyle’s talk will address the topic of “Working from Home or Remotely 3.0”. LinkedIn’s Top Voice in Tech Cathy Hackl will explain the metaverse where synthetic humans are customers. Addressing the changes needed in leadership today, regenerative leadership specialist Mimi Nicklin will share how empathy can help grow growing a business.
Several workshops have also been lined up:
- Instagram for storytellers and Reels for SMEs - hosted by Elizma Nolte (Facebook)
- Digital Currencies – Tanya Knowles
- Moonshot Thinking: Lisa Andrews and Christina Gerakiteys
- Getting off the grid, whichever plain you’re on - Adriana Marais
- AI Bias – Alix Rubsaam
- Facebook Discovery Commerce - hosted by Elizma Nolte
- Mindfulness and Meditation – Jos Dirkx
“We recognise the significant contribution that women make to the global economy,” says Mic Mann, SingularityU SA co-CEO. “We can't wait to share the latest insights and knowledge from these remarkable minds,” says Shayne Mann, SingularityU SA co-CEO.
Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event will take place in a custom built online environment. The presentation format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online with less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics to be covered. The summit will also feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.
The SingularityU SA Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partner Deloitte, and strategic partner MTN. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit the website.
