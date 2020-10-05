Women leading on stage at SingularityU Online Summit 2020

Women will take centre stage at the fourth annual SingularityU Summit taking place online on October 14 and 15 2020. More than 100 speakers from five different continents will present keynotes, host discussions and run workshops spanning across a variety of topics. The top women in various industries have been assembled to share their thought leadership and the latest insights to empower delegates.

The five key themes at the summit designed to help future proof Africa are exponential technologies, global grand challenges, leadership and entrepreneurship, digital marketing and SMEs (small and medium enterprises).

View the final programme here >>>





Petra Rees’s talk titled “How to raise geniuses” will demystify 3D printing and its applications. British amputee Tilly Lockey, known for her two robotic arms, will discuss how your mindset and positive attitude is everything when it comes to being resilient and overcoming adversity, with Adam Pantanowitz and Godfrey Nazareth. Dr Divya Chander will share new insights into brain-machine interfaces.