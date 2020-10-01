Four keys lessons from Covid-19 on starting your company’s digitisation journey

Lesson 1: Need for accelerated transformation

While the process was inevitable, it took many by surprise as the sudden shift to working from home happened quite abruptly. One of the critical business lessons to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic is the urgent need of businesses to accelerate their digital transformation, with financial processes top of the list.

It points out that 90% of senior financial decisionmakers have already adopted emerging technologies in some form. Further, 44% of respondents said Covid-19 increased demand for their services; and 78% reported that revenue had grown in recent months.

Leading the rush to digital transformation during lockdown was the increased need for vital processes such as being able to pay suppliers and get paid on time to keep money flowing between trading partners.

Lesson 2: Cloud-based technologies improve cybersecurity

This was critical with millions of employees around the world now working remotely, and incidentally changing the way many of them thought about information technology. With remote working from diverse locations and devices came new identity-assurance problems. To reduce this risk, many cyber-security advisers recommend businesses move their work applications to the cloud, so that data remains on company servers wherever staff are located.

The report also highlights new-found confidence in a remote workforce to ensuring compliance with cybersecurity. While the Sage report finds that 50% of respondents say managing risks such as fraud and cybersecurity are currently a challenge for them, 72% report that cloud-based financial management technologies have improved security and helped protect financial data.

The report shows that finance leaders of SA's medium and large enterprises are already advanced in their digitisation plans with 83% of respondents saying they already use cloud technologies to create more agile and cost-effective in-house finance functions. Furthermore, 82% of respondents say they make use of financial management technologies to automate and expedite compliance reporting.