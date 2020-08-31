PODCAST | Spotlight on top court ruling on ubuntu in commercial contracts

More on this topic

The power of a court to strike down, or refuse to enforce, a contract that it considers to be unfair, unduly harsh or unreasonable has been controversial in SA law for some time. An unequivocal judgment of the Constitutional Court on the issue was sorely needed, and it presented itself recently in the case of Beadica CC v Trustees for the time being of the Oregon Trust.

In this case, the National Empowerment Fund had entered into an agreement with a franchisor, Sale’s Hire CC, to fund the acquisition of franchise businesses by former long-time senior employees of Sale’s Hire, as a broad-based black economic empowerment initiative.

The employees established close corporations that concluded 10-year franchise agreements with Sale’s Hire, as well as lease agreements with the Oregon Trust, of which Mr Sale (the sole member of Sale’s Hire) was a trustee.

The leases were for a period of five years, with a renewal option for a further five years, which (as is usual in such contracts) had to be exercised in writing no later than six months before the expiry of the first lease.

The lessees failed to exercise their renewal rights timeously and were subsequently given notice to vacate the premises shortly before the expiry of their leases.

In the court's precedent-setting judgment, a majority of seven to three ruled against the lessees, providing clarity on the treatment of fairness, public policy and ubuntu in determining the validity of commercial contracts.

However, it also highlights that a careful balancing act is required: the principle that contracts freely entered into must be honoured is not the only – nor even the most important – principle informing the judicial control of contracts.